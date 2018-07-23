Nadia Sawalha reveals guilt at letting daughter down after traumatic experience The Loose Women panellist is mum to daughters Maddie and Kiki

Nadia Sawalha is a doting mum-of-two, and often opens up about her experiences of parenting on both Loose Women and on her popular YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. Most recently, the former EastEnders actress spoke out about a scary encounter involving her oldest daughter Maddie, now 15, which made her feel incredibly guilty. Nadia was chatting in a video about letting her children go on the internet, and admitted: "In a way I've neglected my children when it comes to the whole online world. There has been so many things that have happened that when I put them all together I really realise how much has gone on, and how many awful things that have happened. And really I feel really responsible for that."

Nadia Sawalha admits to feeling guilty about letting her children go online

MORE: Nadia Sawalha's mum reveals shock health diagnosis

The Loose Women panellist added: "My kids have been through so much when they are upstairs in their bedrooms [on their phones] and I haven’t even known half of it." Nadia then went on the explain to her YouTube viewers: "For instance, Maddie told me when she was at school, this boy just clicked his phone and showed her a beheading. I mean imagine that. You see a beheading, you get no counselling or anything after that. If someone had come back from war and seen that they would get counselling. There is so much going on in the online world that we just don't know about. I mean, I feel really guilty."

Loading the player...

Nadia and daughter Maddie open up about bullying

Nadia then went on to explain another time she had felt she had let her daughter down as a result of the internet. At the time, Maddie was just nine years old, and upstairs in her bedroom with her older sister, Nadia's stepdaughter. Explaining the incident, she said: "I was downstairs hoovering and they thought they were in a chat room with their friends, and then they went into another chat room with these four men." The mother-of-two chose not to go into detail about what had happened, but said: "Actually, do you know what, I just don’t think I can say – I have said it so many times in interviews today – but needless to say, something awful happened in my own house with my daughter while I was hoovering."

MORE: Nadia Sawalha's teenage daughter shows off incredible singing voice

The Loose Women panellist is a doting mum and stepmum

As with many parents raising young children and teenagers, Nadia admitted she is still learning about social media, and other mums and dads were able to relate to her stories. In the comments section, one viewer said: "This kind of honesty is needed from more parents. Appreciate it. We all feel guilt..morning, noon and night. We do need to give ourselves a break. Either we are too fussy or too carefree...can't win!﻿" Another said: "You’re an amazing mother, because you acknowledge your mistakes and try to change making them again. Everyone makes mistakes, a bad parent is one who doesn’t admit to their mistakes or apologise﻿." A third added: "I Think we are all guilty of this Nadia but you are doing your best to education others now, thank you for that and your honesty, carry on with your good work x﻿."