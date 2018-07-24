How Christine Lampard's stepchildren have helped her get ready to welcome baby Christine and Frank Lampard are expecting their first child together

Christine Lampard has opened up about how being a step-mum has helped her prepare to welcome her first child with her husband, Frank. Speaking about the Derby County manager's two daughter, Luna and Isla, the TV presenter said: "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner, that is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me! So I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum."

The 39-year-old also opened up about how she was preparing to welcome the baby, and explained that she is "relatively relaxed". She said: "Because of what I do, and what my husband does, we are always open to change constantly. We have been all over the place and have moved about 20 times during our relationship. You have to be adaptable but as long as your foundations don't change too much, you can work around everything. I wish sometimes I was more of a planner, but I don't seem to have that gene in me."

The mum-to-be chatted about the best mummy advice she had received so far, and it is all about taking things easy! She said: "People are telling me, and I would like to think I'm like that anyway, but do your best to relax into it and don't put too much pressure on yourself. Don’t always be looking at everyone else and thinking, 'It's running perfectly for them, why isn't it for me?' Give yourself a break. I'll take it hour by hour!" The happy news of Christine's pregnancy was announced in May on Loose Women, telling panellists Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha and Denise Van Outen that she had "found out a while ago".

