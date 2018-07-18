Christine Lampard reveals the one name Frank can’t have for their baby The TV presenter is putting her foot down on this one!

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank are getting ready to welcome their first baby together, and have started thinking about possible names for their unborn child. And while Christine is open to suggestions, there is one rule that her former England manager husband will have to follow. Talking to The Daily Star, the Loose Women panellist explained: "Calling him or her after any footballers is definitely off the agenda. I’ve warned Frank." She continued: "We had a few discussion and it won’t be happening." And while she doesn’t trust her husband on name choices, it’s a different matter when it comes to her two stepdaughters, Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. "It would be lovely to pick something that the girls have chosen, so we’ll see how it goes," she said.

Christine Lampard trusts her stepdaughter's taste in names more than husband Frank's!

The happy news of Christine’s pregnancy was announced in May, and the 39-year-old opened up about her baby joy shortly afterwards on Loose Women to fellow panellists Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha and Denise Van Outen. Christine revealed that she had “found out a while ago” that she was expecting, and that she had done "seven or eight" tests beforehand. The excited star also admitted that before finding out that she was expecting, her body "did feel different, for no reason," and that now she knows, it is all she can think about. "It's incredible, takes over your whole brain, all I've been thinking about," she gushed.

Christine Lampard talks about her pregnancy on Lorraine

Christine also opened up about how Frank’s daughter had reacted to her news. "My stepdaughters are excited," she told the panel. "I've told them that the baby can apparently hear voices at this point so they're talking to my tummy asking them who its favourite sister is." The TV star added that there was just one requirement they asked for when it came to their new sibling. "They want a girl, that's their only situation," she said.

The Loose Women panellist is bumping along nicely

Before her pregnancy, Christine had often spoken about her thoughts on becoming a mum both on Loose Women and in interviews. "If it happens, of course it will be wonderful," she told the Mirror. "If not we have the two girls – and one is about to embark on her teenage years, so that is a whole other chapter about to happen. That is honestly where our heads are at, and we just enjoy life as best we can in between."