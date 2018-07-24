Demi Lovato hospitalised for suspected overdose according to reports The star was rushed to hospital in LA on Tuesday

Demi Lovato has been rushed to hospital in LA after suffering what is thought to be a drug overdose, according to reports by TMZ. The singer is thought to have been taken ill on Tuesday afternoon, although her condition is not yet known. HELLO! have contacted Demi's rep for comment.The Confident singer has been open about her own struggles with depression, eating disorders and substance abuse in the past. Demi also had a stint in rehab in 2010, but celebrated six years of sobriety in March, and she held a concert to mark the milestone.

Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital on Tuesday

The star is known for helping her fans with their own struggles, and earlier in the year revealed that she was offering free therapy sessions to those attending her concerts on her U.S tour. Demi, who also has bipolar disorder, said that she wanted to take away the stigma of mental illness" as she opened up about her plans. "It's basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over, and we're also helping out with different charities from around the country, so it'll be incredible and a very moving and inspiring experience," Demi told Good Morning America in January.

Last year, Demi released documentary, Simply Complicated, based on her eating disorder recovery and her ongoing struggle, again to help raise awareness to others. Speaking about the project, the American star told Teen Vogue: "It was really hard to talk about on camera. But I knew that if I was honest, it would help somebody understand. Sometimes I'm not perfect with my recovery and my eating issues, but I keep fighting. And I want people to see that."

