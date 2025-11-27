Demi Lovato looks better than ever in retro bikini amid sun-soaked vacation

Demi Lovato showcased her incredibly toned figure in a sizzling social media snap taken while on vacation with her friends in Costa Rica. The popstar took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on a boat in stunningly blue waters, clad in a retro-inspired black bikini with white trimming.

In another picture, Demi grinned widely as she walked on the beach with her friends, this time dressed in an all-black bikini, her brunette locks pulled into a loose bun. "Cool for the summer, warm for the winter," she captioned the post, referencing her hit 2015 song "Cool for the Summer".

Learn about Demi's health journey below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Health Matters: Sober Celebrities

© Instagram Cool for the summer The 33-year-old's husband, singer-songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, rushed to the comment section to share the love, sweetly writing: "What a babe". Demi's legion of fans joined in, with one sharing: "I love to see you shining like this," while another added: "Soo pretty." "The goddess," said another, while a fourth chimed in: "Demi out here living her best life and I'm here for it."

© Instagram A tough journey Demi has been incredibly open about her journey to body acceptance, following a years-long eating disorder and substance abuse issues that landed her in a treatment center. "I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I've been in recovery from bulimia for five, going on six, years now," she shared on Podcrushed. "I'm trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like, 'I can't even reach that yet.'"

© Instagram One step at a time She continued: "And so some days I just work on, and I do this with my treatment team, I have a nutritionist and a therapist that specializes in eating disorders. And I just work with them. We come up with tools...we do sessions on body image, and they provide me with a ton of insight." Demi told her fans back in 2021 that she had "accidentally lost weight" as she chose not to "count calories", "over-exercise," or "restrict or purge" amid her recovery. "And I especially don't live my life according to the diet culture," she added.

© Getty Images Demi's decision The former Disney Channel idol got candid about why she chose to share her difficult journey with her eating disorder on the Las Culturistas podcast in October. "It was this responsibility that I was willing to take on because I wish that I could have had that growing up," Demi explained. "There were older actresses that had come out and talked about having an eating disorder, but nobody that I could relate to at 13, especially at the time when the beauty standards were very, very dangerous."