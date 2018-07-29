Mary Berry reveals surprising career change The former Great British Bake Off judge is one very skilled lady!

Mary Berry may be best known for her baking skills, but the talented cook has recently revealed another passion – and she looks like she is rather good at it too! On Saturday, Mary joined Rick Astley on stage at Camp Festival, where she gave it her all on the drums as the Never Gonna Give You Up singer performed. The star looked like she was having the time of her life as she stood in front of the crowds at the popular festival, looking relaxed in an oversized blouse and jeans. Ahead of their surprise duo, Rick had shared a photo of him and Mary and the popular three-day festival on Twitter, writing: "Looking forward to playing @CampBestival tonight…Look who I just bumped into! The wonderful Mary Berry! For those of you at CampBestival, I'll see you on the Castle Stage tonight at 10pm! – Rick x."

Mary Berry took to the stage at Camp Bestival

The unlikely pairing proved to be a massive hit with fans who watched the performance, and many took to social media to praise the duo. One shared a video of Mary in action on stage, and wrote: "In years to come @CampBestival 2018 won't be remembered for being cancelled due to poor weather, but for this incredible moment in history #maryberry #funkydrummer #CampBestival2018 #rickrolled." Another said: "I for one am taking great solace in the fact that at least we still live in a world in which Mary Berry accompanies Rock Astley on the drums at Bestival."

The former Great British Bake Off judge proved a natural on the drums

Mary isn’t the only cook who has proved her talents expand to performing. It was recently revealed that Jamie Oliver too was once a drummer in a band, just before his big break as a TV chef. The revelation was made by his wife Jools Oliver during an interview on the Made by Mammas podcast.

When asked about the first time she met her now-husband by hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton, the Little Bird designer said: "When I first met him he was a drummer and that's what got me, rock star image you know! He was 17 or 18 and in a band, he invited me to a gig so I went along to some sweaty disgusting place and I went along to watch, and then we all got on the bus home and then that was it."