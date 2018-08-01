Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys reveals she was bullied about dad Michael's age The 14-year-old gave a rare interview about growing up in the spotlight

Catherine Zeta-Jones' lookalike daughter Carys has graced the front cover of Town & Country magazine for the September issue alongside her famous mum, where the 14-year-old opened up about growing up in the spotlight and the affect it had on her. While Carys has lead a very fortunate life, the teenager has revealed that she suffered at the hands of bullies growing up as a result of her dad Michael Douglas' age. "People would be like 'Your grandpa’s here to pick you up,'" she told the magazine of her 73-year-old father. Carys also opened up about wanting to brush off her famous surname so that people wouldn't just dismiss her as another celebrity child. "When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having this name attached to me, this kind of 'Douglas dynasty' stuff," she said.

Carys was teased about her dad Michael Douglas' age

Carys – an aspiring actress - also said that she wanted people to know that she works hard, or that things just get handed to her because of who her parents are. "I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. Honestly, I feel like it's the opposite," she said. "I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents' daughter."

Carys gave a joint interview with her mum Catherine Zeta-Jones

In the interview, Catherine also opened up about the importance of raising her children to be polite. The doting mum, who also has a son, Dylan, 17, said: "What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners. There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp." Carys agreed: "My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like: 'Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary.'"

The Douglas family are very close

There is no denying that the Douglas family are extremely close. Currently, Dylan is off travelling around Europe with his friends having graduated from high school. It is not known yet what the teenager is planning to do after his travels, although Catherine has previously hinted that just like Carys, Dylan too wants to follow in his parents' footsteps in the performing arts. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, she revealed: "I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather Kirk, they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it."