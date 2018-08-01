Holly Willoughby makes surprise appearance on This Morning during holiday The presenter and her co-host Phillip Schofield are on holiday in Portugal

Holly Willoughby and her co-host Phillip Schofield delighted viewers on This Morning after they made a surprise appearance on the show, despite being on their summer holiday. The pair featured in a pre-recorded five-minute interview, where they caught up with girl group All Saints. Holly commented on how "weird" it was to interview her friends as she uploaded a photo of herself and Phillip in the studio with singers Nicole Appleton, Natalie Appleton, Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis.

Holly, who is particularly close to the Appleton sisters, wrote on Instagram: "These beauties @allsaintsoffic are on @thismorning today... so weird interviewing your friends!" The presenters were chatting to the band about their new album Testament, which was released in July, but Holly got the giggles as soon as they sat down.

Holly is very close to the Appleton sisters

"We're laughing already. This is going to be the hardest interview I think I've ever done!" she said. "I can't even look at you Nicole...and I feel like we've had this interview many times on a night out and now this is actually happening for real!" Nicole replied: "It's actually more nerve-wracking than a night out!"

Holly, 37, and Phillip, 56, are on their long summer holiday, enjoying time off with their families until September. The pair usually choose the same destination, this year returning to Portugal. Last month, Phillip shared a video on Snapchat of himself sipping a large pint of beer in a restaurant, before being surprised by his co-host. The pair then started to laugh hysterically.

MORE: Prince William and Kate go dancing on Mustique date night

Holly and Phil starred in a pre-recorded interview

As well as their respective families – including Holly's husband Dan Baldwin and Phillip's wife Stephanie Lowe – the TV duo are also away with Dragon's Den star Peter Jones. They have been staying at exclusive resort Quinta do Lago in the Algarve, where Denise van Outen also happens to be holidaying.

MORE: Why Prince William and Prince Harry's children will have different surnames

While Holly and Phillip enjoy time off, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have stepped in for them. The husband and wife team also revealed why they wouldn't be going away on holiday this year. One follower tweeted about the British heatwave: "It's great, love the sun, love the warm evenings. It's like being on holiday but much better - no godawful travelling, own bed, proper telly I can understand." Eamonn replied: "These are some of the reasons @RuthieeL and I stayed at home this year for our holiday."