Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about what she's proudest about her children The Chicago actress is a proud mum to two teenagers

Being born into Hollywood royalty comes with many privileges, but Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have worked hard to make sure that their children know just how lucky they are. And it sounds as if they have done just that and more. In a rare interview about her family life, Catherine opened up about what makes her most proud of her teenage children Dylan, 16, and Carys, 14, telling Town & Country magazine: "What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners. There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp."

Catherine Zeta-Jones is very proud of her children

Her daughter Carys, who graced the front cover with her famous mum, agreed: "My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like: 'Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary.'" In the joint interview, Carys also opened up about the pressures that came with growing up in the public eye. The 14-year-old admitted that she had a hard time at school because of her dad's age. She said that children would make unkind comments about her 73-year-old father when he came to pick her up. "People would be like 'Your grandpa’s here to pick you up,'" she told the magazine.

Dylan and Carys know just how lucky they are

Carys – an aspiring actress – also said that she wanted people to know that she works hard, or that things just get handed to her because of who her parents are. "I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. Honestly, I feel like it's the opposite," she said. "I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents' daughter." And while Carys is well aware of how lucky she is, she revealed that she didn’t even realise just how famous her dad was until she was older. "I thought my dad was a pancake maker. I didn’t know he was an actor. Honestly," she confessed.