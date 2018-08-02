Jennifer Aniston hints at fertility struggle in candid interview Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in 2015 before announcing their split in 2018

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about why she isn't heartbroken by her split from her husband Justin Theroux, and hinted at struggles to conceive during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, for for latest issue in InStyle magazine. The Friends actress said: "It's pretty crazy. The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I'm sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken."

The 49-year-old actress also opened up about not having children, and hinted that she struggled to get pregnant. Speaking about media reports that Jennifer doesn't want to have children, she said: "Those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally." She added: "There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they're deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn't to procreate. Maybe I have other things I'm supposed to do?"

Jennifer and Justin announced their decision to split in February 2018 after three years of marriage. Their joint statement read: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly."

