What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth? Find out everything you need to know about the Friends star's net worth

Jennifer Aniston is a hugely successful actress best known for her roles in Friends, Bruce Almighty and The Break-Up, and as such she is one of the highest grossing actresses in Hollywood - but just how much is she worth? From being one of the highest paid women in television to an array of successful comedies starring opposite Adam Sandler, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, find out the 49-year-old's net worth while also looking at her most popular films, her endorsements and her accolades over the years.

Jennifer's breakout role was as Rachel Green in Friends

Jennifer Aniston's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer is worth around an incredible £159million, earning around £14million per year from not only her acting roles, but her advertising endorsements, which include SmartWater, Aveeno skincare and Emirates airline - which was a deal that reportedly cost £3.7million. The star has appeared in the Forbes' lists for highest earning actresses since 2006, and was the second-highest on the list in 2017 after Emma Stone, earning more than Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson and Mila Kunis. Of course, much of Jennifer success came from her breakthrough role as Rachel Green in Friends, which catapulted her to become of the TV's highest paid actresses along with her co-stars, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. The three women earned almost £800,000 per episode for seasons nine and ten of the comedy sitcom. The star initially earned the role by spotting and approaching the head of NBC entertainment, Warren Littlefield, at a petrol station.

Find out Jennifer's net worth

Marriage and split from Brad Pitt

Jennifer had an extremely high-profile relationship with Brad Pitt, which was met with intense media scrutiny when they began dating in 1998. The couple tied the knot in July 2000 in Malibu and announced their separation in 2005. At the time, Brad was thought to have entered a relationship with his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, while he was still married, but the actress has since denied the rumours while admitting they did get close on set, telling Vogue: "I think we were both the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn’t. I was quite content to be a single mum with Mad. And I didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life. But it was clear he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects. And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives."

Jennifer also previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "Nobody did anything wrong.... It was just like, sometimes things [happen]." Speaking about comments Angelina made about falling in love with Brad on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith, Jennifer told Vogue: "There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening. I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss. That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool."

Other relationships

After her split from Brad, Jennifer was in a year-long relationship with her Break Up co-star, Vince Vaughn before settling down with The Leftovers actor Justin Theroux back in 2011. The pair were engaged in 2012 before tying the knot in August 2015. Sadly, the couple confirmed that they had decided to separate in a joint statement in February 2018, which read: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another." Jennifer's rep later shut down reports that Brad was supporting her through the split, calling the story a "complete fabrication".

Filmography

Jennifer's biggest box office smashes include Marley & Me, which became the biggest Christmas Day box office smash by earning £37million over the weekend, while Bruce Almighty and The Break-Up were also huge successes. By 2010, the actress' films had hit over £1.2billion worldwide. She had also received a great deal of accolades, including nominations for Best Actress at the Golden Globes Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in Cake, the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead in The Good Girl, and a Primetime Emmy Award for Friends. Impressively, she also won Favourite Female Television Performer for four years running for her role as Rachel Green.