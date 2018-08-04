Holly Willoughby just posted the most romantic photo with her husband Dan to celebrate 11-year anniversary This is so lovely!

Holly Willoughby celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with her husband Dan Baldwin on Saturday – and couldn't resist taking to Instagram to mark the occasion with an incredibly romantic snap of the pair. "11 years baby... your love gets sweeter every day... love you," she wrote next to the gorgeous black-and-white photograph of the couple, which shows her smiling into her husband's cheek as he looks into the camera. The pair are currently enjoying a holiday in Portugal - their favourite destination – where they often celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Holly posted the adorable snap on Instagram (@hollywilloughby)

Though Dan generally keeps a low profile in comparison to his wife, Holly often posts heartfelt tributes to her television producer partner on her social media. Last year, she marked their milestone 10-year anniversary by posting an adorable photo of the couple jumping off a cliff into the ocean in Portugal, writing, "Home from the most incredible week... leaping into the next 10 years... love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter."

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield go for a sweet midnight swim together as they continue joint holiday

Loading the player...

The This Morning presenter has shared happy memories from her wedding day in the past, which took place at Amberley Castle in Arundel, West Sussex on 4 August 2007. During an appearance on the ITV daytime show, Holly revealed the one thing she wished she had known on her day as a bride.

"I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in," she said at the time. "Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."