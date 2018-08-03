Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield go for a sweet midnight swim together as they continue joint holiday Friendship goals!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield haven't been shy about posting pictures of their joint holiday on their Instagram and Snapchat pages – and now they've delighted fans with a fun snap of the presenting pair taking a midnight swim together! Holly shared a happy photo of herself and her work-husband giggling in the pool together in the dark, simply captioning it with two mermaid emojis and some sparkling stars. Aw! She also posted an underwater picture of Phil swimming towards her, writing, "@schofe fish," with a heart and merman emoji.

Image: Instagram @hollywilloughby

The This Morning presenters are holidaying together in Portugal, where they travel with their families each year. On Sunday, Phillip shared a video on Snapchat of himself sipping a large pint of beer in a restaurant, before being surprised by his co-host, leading to the pair collapsing into fits of giggles.

Fans were, of course, quick to post their comments on Holly's photos – with one writing: "Omg I love you two so much! The relationship you have is so wonderful and thank you for letting us share in it. Such a pleasure when you’re on TV." Another said: "Love it! Friendship goals right here!! Miss you on the telly but have a fab holiday!"

@schofe fish 🧜‍♂️ ❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 2, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

As well as their respective families – including Holly's husband Dan Baldwin and Phillip's wife Stephanie Lowe – the TV duo are also away with Dragon's Den star Peter Jones. They have been staying at exclusive resort Quinta do Lago in the Algarve, which is popular with celebrities - Denise Van Outen was also known to be staying in the resort at the same time.

Phil also took to Snapchat on Thursday night to share a video of he and Holly in the back of a car together – as the pair attempted to share a seatbelt! Phil can be heard saying: "I've got you… I'm holding on!" while Holly replied, "You'll hold on to me really tight?" Phil replied: "You'll never, ever, ever go anywhere again – I've gotcha!" He captioned his next photo, "There's only one seatbelt anchor point! We've wrapped it round… I've got you Holly."