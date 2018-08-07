Everyone's talking about Stacey Solomon's yellow jumpsuit she wore on Loose Women - and it cost her just £30! The TV star takes a walk on the wild side...

Stacey Solomon looked fabulous on Monday afternoon, as she co-hosted the latest edition of Loose Women. The mother-of-two certainly stood out, wearing a yellow jumpsuit which was emblazoned with an eye-catching bold leopard print design. The gorgeous all-in-one was made from a lightweight material which skimmed her frame and was the perfect attire for the sweltering heat wave. The jumpsuit was from hip store Monki and fans were surprised to hear it retails at just £30. The great news for fans of Stacey's look is that the jumpsuit is currently available online; and if yellow isn't your colour, it also comes in navy blue, too. The mother-of-two hilariously shared an 'outfit of the day' video with her 983,000 Instagram followers, where she talked through her outfit with her fans, showing off accessories which included Adidas trainers and a pair of tassel earrings.

The former X Factor contestant was styled by a very talented pair of ladies – glam duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen, who are also known as MotherShoppers.

The twosome have an excellent ethos, declaring on their Instagram bio that they're: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed."

They specialise in affordable yet totally chic high street pieces that are readily available. We love what they pick out for their clients, which include fellow presenters Jane Moore and Janet Street-Porter. They share their work with their almost 20,000 Instagram followers and also document their latest ensembles on their hugely popular blog of the same name.

The girlfriend of Joe Swash is a bit of a chameleon when it comes to her style; we never know what she will step out in next. The same could be said for her makeup look, too. Earlier in July, the TV star experimented with her makeup and shocked fans by wearing bright red lipstick with metallic eyeshadow.

The TV presenter posted a gorgeous headshot of herself on Instagram just before the show and wrote: "Decided to go for something different today and match my lips to my nail colour... I LOVE IT en-route to @loosewomen for Wednesday fun and to finally give JSP a massive hug."