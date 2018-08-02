Stacey Solomon reveals why she turned her son into the police The Loose Women panellist is mum to Zachary, ten, and Leighton, six

Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to two sons and is known for sharing stories from her own experiences with motherhood. Most recently, the Loose Women panellist recalled a time that she handed her son Zachary, ten, into the police after he was continuously misbehaving. Chatting on Wednesday's episode of the popular ITV daytime show, Stacey revealed that she was having problems with her oldest child a while ago, and that she didn’t know what else to do. She said: "We were arguing a lot and he was being really rebellious to the point where it was upsetting, you know when you just can't nip it in the bud and get control of it?"

Stacey Solomon turned her son to the police - and said it was the best thing she ever did

The doting mum continued: "I remember driving him [Zachary] in the back of the car and he was just really having a tough time. I pulled into our nearest police station and I took him inside, and thank God because I was at that point, you know when you're so frustrated with your child. I was in tears because I just did not know what to do with him. Thank god they were incredible." Stacey went on to explain that the police spent a lot of time with her son, and even took him for a tour around the cells to show him the reality of where he could end up if he continued to misbehave.

The star added that as a result, Zachary "faced a harsh reality" where it wasn't just his mum telling him off. She added: "Sometimes it's just not enough, it's just mum telling you off." Praising the police, Stacey went on to say: "It changed my life. I know it might sound like a waste of police time but honestly it changed our life and they were incredible." The 28-year-old is also mum to six-year-old Leighton, and at the beginning of the year, she made the bold decision to take her children out of mainstream school.

Stacey and boyfriend Joe Swash with their children

Stacey is now home schooling them, just like her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha, who is also an advocate for this method of learning. It looks as if they are thriving as a result too. Last month, Stacey shared a video of her children showcasing their performing talents while singing and dancing in the living room at home along to the advert for Flash. "What did I raise?" she wrote on the video, adding alongside the post: "Watching the Voice Kids daydreaming about my babies growing older and living their dreams, working hard, and giving all of their passions every bit of energy, aspiration and determination they've got... Then come the ad breaks."