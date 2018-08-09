Jamie Lomas makes first public appearance with new girlfriend The Hollyoaks actor confirmed his new relationship earlier this week

Jamie Lomas has made his first high profile appearance with his new girlfriend, just days after confirming their romance. The soap star was joined by Hollyoaks production assistant Portia Hughes, who is 18 years his junior, on the red carpet at FriendsFest in Manchester on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old appeared loved-up as he posed for photos with his new girlfriend, who looked stylish in a black top, checked mini skirt and knee-high boots. They were joined at the event by Coronation Street stars including Lucy Fallon and Tina O'Brien, who both work with Jamie's ex-wife Kym Marsh.

Jamie Lomas attended FriendsFest with his new girlfriend Portia Hughes

Smitten Jamie couldn't resist sharing a photo of himself and Portia sat on the sofa inside Monica and Rachel's apartment with two friends from the event. "Great day with great people visiting #friendsfest," he captioned the photo.

The outing comes just days after Jamie revealed he was dating the 25-year-old with a sweet Instagram post of the two of them together. "Sometimes in life you win the lottery," he wrote. The actor is believed to have met Portia when he reprised his role as Warren Fox on Hollyoaks, where she works behind-the-scenes. Jamie left the show in 2017, but has previously hinted that his character could return, meaning the couple may end up working together in the future.

Jamie confirmed his new relationship earlier this week

The new romance comes some four years after Jamie finalised his divorce from Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh. The couple tied the knot in September 2012 and share seven-year-old daughter Polly together. They tragically lost their first child, Archie Jay Lomas, in 2009.

Jamie has since been linked to Nicola Mimnagh and model Chloe Peers, while Kym is reportedly dating Army major Scott Ratcliffe after splitting from her boyfriend of two years, Matt Baker.