Meet Phil Collins' 5 kids: their different moms and what they do for a living

Amid his health woes, Phil Collins has a great support system.

In July, the "You'll Be In My Heart" raised concern after it was reported that he had been hospitalized, however his reps subsequently confirmed he had been in the hospital for a knee surgery.

At the time of his retirement back in 2022, he was already performing sitting down, and his son Nic had replaced him on the drums.

Read on for everything to know about Phil's five children, including Nic as well as his actress daughter Lily Collins.

1/ 5 © WireImage Joely Collins, 52 Joely was born on August 8, 1972. She was adopted by Phil and his wife Andrea Bertorelli, to whom he was married from 1975 to 1980. She was raised in Canada and pursued a career in acting, and has since worked on Canadian TV shows Madison and Cold Squad, and in 2009, launched her own production company, StoryLab Productions. Joely is married to Stefan Buitelaar, and they share one daughter, Zoë Amelie.

2/ 5 © Getty Simon Collins, 48 Simon was born on September 14, 1976 to Andrea and Phil, and he has followed in his father's footsteps. He is a drummer like his father, and the former lead vocalist of the progressive rock band Sound of Contact. Though little is known about his personal life, Xtra confirmed in 2005 that he is bisexual, which he had previously hinted at in the song "Pride" in his 2000 debut album All of Who You Are.

3/ 5 © Getty Lily Collins, 36 Lily was born on March 18, 1989, to Phil and actress Jill Tavelman, his second wife, who he was married to from 1984 to 1996. Lily is arguably the more famous of the Collins children; she made a point of pursuing acting rather than music in an effort to distinguish herself from her dad, and though she made her screen debut when she was around two years old, her big break came when she was 20 in the Sandra Bullock film The Blind Side. She is also known for her roles To the Bone, Mirror Mirror, and most famously in the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. Lily married Charlie McDowell, Mary Steenburgen's son with Malcolm McDowell, in 2021, and in 2025, they welcomed their first daughter together, Tove Jane, via surrogacy.

4/ 5 © Getty Nicholas Collins, 24 Nic was born on April 21, 2001, to Phil and Orianne Cevey, his third wife, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2008. He has also followed in his father's footsteps, and moreover began touring with Genesis when he was only 17 years old. Nic also has his own band, The Effect, and one of his bandmates is fellow musical scion Trev Lukather, whose dad is Toto's Steve Lukather.