Katherine Jenkins' photo with her daughter on the beach is melting hearts Is this the sweetest Instagram snap ever?

Katherine Jenkins tends to keep her children out of the limelight, but on Thursday the opera singer couldn't help sharing a gorgeous photo with her daughter Aaliyah. The little girl melted hearts as she was pictured running along the beach next to her gorgeous mama, leaving tiny footprints in the sand. "Me & my girl..." Katherine simply wrote.

"You have the cutest jogging partner!!" one fan replied to her Instagram snap, while a second couldn't believe how big Aaliyah has grown, writing: "She's getting so big!" "Following mummy's footsteps," another commented.

Home sweet home with Katherine Jenkins:

Katherine is the proud mum to Aaliyah – full name Aaliyah Reign – who turns three in September and baby boy Xander Robert Selwyn, who was born in April. The Welsh beauty only rarely shares photos of her children but tends to keep their faces hidden to protect their privacy. She has only posted a handful of pictures of her son, including one to announce his arrival.

Katherine's daughter Aaliyah looked adorable in the photo

At the time, Katherine, who is married to American director Andrew Levitas, wrote: "Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little 'Defender of Men' (Meaning of Xander). Our family, our home and are hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children. Cwtches to you all xxx."

In a previous interview with HELLO! magazine, Katherine opened up about the joys of motherhood. "Everybody says, 'Your life will never be the same,' but I didn't expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life," she said. "My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She's fun, kind and affectionate – and a mummy's girl."