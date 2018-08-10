Cheryl is coming back to our TV screens – and it's not the X Factor The singer is best known for acting as a judge on X Factor

Cheryl is making her TV comeback and will be returning to our screens next year. The singer, who is best known on the telly as a former X Factor judge, will sit on the panel of The Greatest Dancer. She will be joined by Glee's Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. The trio will make up the Dance Captains who will be on the search to find the nation's next best dancer. Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo will host the Saturday primetime show, which is due to air in 2019.

Cheryl made the announcement on Instagram, posting a video and saying: "Hi, I've got some exciting news. I am going to be joining the new show called The Greatest Dancer for BBC1. I am going to be joining Oti and Matthew as a dance captain and Alesha and Jordan will be hosting. Stay tuned for more news to my Instagram."

The show will feature "dramatic auditions, incredible challenges and remarkable live performances" according to the BBC. Hopeful contestants can take part in the auditions held at the ICC in Birmingham to showcase a variety of dance forms, from ballet and jazz to hip hop and Bollywood.

Cheryl, who has scored nine No.1 singles in her career, also said: "I'm so excited to be part of The Greatest Dancer! I'm looking for acts with real passion, who are going to push boundaries and give it their all, no matter what challenges are thrown at them. From my own dance background, I know the dedication and commitment dancing takes, I can't wait to get started."

Strictly's Oti, an eight-time Latin American champion in South Africa, added: "I'm looking forward to finding a dancer who can elicit emotion from the audience, I know how it feels to be on the other side and to be judged and critiqued for your dance or choreography. I'm looking forward to being able to find amazing new talent and help them unlock their greatest potential to become the best dancers they can be, and win the competition. I can't explain how excited I am to be a part of this show."

Cheryl's most recent TV appearance was on the X Factor last year, when she starred as a guest judge, helping her friend Simon Cowell pick his final acts. Prior to this, the Newcastle-born beauty was a judge on the weekly panel.