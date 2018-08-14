Petra Ecclestone teases big sister Tamara for breastfeeding her four-year-old daughter Sophia Petra Ecclestone has opened up about her sister in a rare interview

Petra Ecclestone has revealed that she likes to tease her older sister, Tamara, for breastfeeding her daughter, Sophia. Chatting to the Sunday Times about her sister in a rare interview, Petra joked that she affectionately "takes the [expletive]" out of the 34-year-old for continuing to nurse her four-year-old, a decision that has been met with a mixed reaction by the public. Tamara has previously appeared on Loose Women to discuss and defend her decision.

Tamara and Petra enjoy a close friendship

The Formula 1 heiress explained: "I'm just shocked that people have so much anger about something so natural. Just click unfollow if you don't want to see... In the beginning I did not know that breastfeeding would cause so much outrage. I've had so many people coming up to me thanking me for letting them do what they want to do. I've never judged another mum, we're all doing our best." She has since revealed that she is weaning her daughter off breastfeeding, and that it doesn't happen during the day anymore.

Petra has three children with her ex-husband, James Stunt; five-year-old Lavinia and twins James and Andrew, three. Speaking about her new relationship, she told the newspaper: "I genuinely didn’t want to meet anyone. I was happy to be alone with the kids and get on with my life. You meet people when you least expect it, when you don’t even want to meet anyone," adding that she was considering moving to the USA after worrying about crime in the UK, saying: "It's crazy how unsafe the UK has become — so much more so than ten years ago. Talking with mums at school, there have been so many incidents, so many attacks, robberies, knives during the day. You don't feel safe walking around the neighbourhood."

