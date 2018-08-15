Gemma Atkinson is pining for Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez - see the adorable post The Strictly Come Dancing madness begins again...

With preparations for this year's Strictly Come Dancing well and truly underway, it seems Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez will be spending some time apart due to their busy schedules. On Tuesday, the former soap star took to her Instagram to reveal how much she was missing her Spanish hunk. Sharing a picture of a solo coffee cup, she wrote: "Coffee for one… missing my coffee buddy @gorka_marquez." Gorka, 27, reposted the same picture on his account with a sad face and love heart emoji.

The loved-up due have been together since working together on the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tour, and have been flooding their Instagram pages with adorable posts. Gemma, 33, recently revealed how the couple will be keeping their relationship going when they're not together - through Facetime! The former Hollyoaks actress shared a screenshot of the pair talking to each other on their phones, and captioned the photo: "Thanks Facetime exist!" (sic) Since landing a job with Hits Radio this year, Gemma has remained in Manchester, while Gorka continues to work for Strictly, based in London.

The soap star has previously opened up about her relationship to HELLO!, saying: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me." Gemma also hinted that she would like to start a family with her partner. Chatting on Lorraine, she said: "In ten years, when I hopefully have a couple of kids running around, I don't want to get out of breath running up the stairs after them. It's nice to have someone tell you, 'You are beautiful' regardless."

