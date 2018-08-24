Gemma Atkinson breaks silence on engagement rumours as she celebrates big milestone with Gorka Marquez The Strictly lovebirds confirmed their romance in February

Gemma Atkinson has been forced to deny that she is engaged to Gorka Marquez after she was pictured with a ring on her "wedding" finger. The 33-year-old clarified the image, stating that the ring was actually on her right hand. "The ring I'm wearing is a crystal on my right hand. Instagram Stories flip the camera. No ring on my left hand because I'm not engaged!!!" The comment comes after her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend paid a gushing tribute to the former soap star, marking one year since they first met. "A year ago today I met this beautiful human for the first time," he wrote. "Since then we have shared lots of laughs, funny stories and food, lots of food! But the best is yet to come..."

Gemma and Gorka met one year ago

Ever the doting girlfriend, Gemma shared: "Time flies when you're having fun." The loved-up due have been together since working together on the Strictly 2017 tour, and have been flooding their Instagram pages with adorable posts. The 27-year-old dancer was paired with X Factor champ Alexandra Burke, while Gemma was with Aljaz Skorjanec throughout the competition. Gemma recently revealed how she and Gorka will be keeping their relationship going when they're not together - and it's through Facetime! Since landing a job with Hits Radio this year, Gemma has remained in Manchester, while Gorka continues to work for Strictly, based in London.

The soap star has previously opened up about her relationship to HELLO!, saying: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

