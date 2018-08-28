Darcey Bussell's real name has been revealed – find out what it is! Darcey Bussell has a very different (and much longer) real name

Although Darcey Bussell has made her name as a world-famous ballerina and now as an irreplaceable member of the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel, the star isn't actually called Darcey Bussell at all! In fact, 'Darcey' is the star's second middle name, which she selected as her stage name, while her full name has been revealed as Marnie Mercedes Darcey Pemberton Crittle. Darcey changed her surname after she was adopted by her mother's husband, Philip Bussell, after her parents divorced when she was three.

However, it is unclear why Darcey decided not to use 'Marie Mercedes' as her professional name, but it is though that she could have selected her second middle name for a more memorable stage name, or she might have had to change her name if it was already taken by someone else in the industry. Emma Stone is among those who had to give herself a different stage name as her real name, Emily Stone, was already taken. Speaking about it to W magazine, she explained: "My real name is Emily Stone, but when I started acting, that name was already taken by another actress, so I had to come up with a different one… I would love to get her back."

Darcey has recently opened up about the upcoming series of Strictly, and shut down rumours that she is feuding with her fellow judge, Shirley Ballas. Chatting to the Daily Telegraph, the retired ballerina said: "Of course I get on with Shirley. She's hysterical, she's got a great sense of humour, and I totally respect her amazing amount of knowledge. She's great to be with." After the interviewer suggested that it was only ever women who are in the centre of feud stories, Darcey said: "Funny that. I don't know why that is. Maybe we ask for it? I'm not sure. If we were in two suits, I wonder if they would treat us different."

