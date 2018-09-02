Exclusive! Tamara Ecclestone admits she will cry on Fifi's first day at school The doting mum spoke to HELLO! about preparing herself and Fifi for the big milestone

Tamara Ecclestone has admitted she will cry on her daughter Sophia’s first day at school, in an exclusive interview and shoot with HELLO!. "It’s crazy how quickly it’s gone from her being born to now going to school. Nursery went by in a flash," says the billionaire heiress, inviting HELLO! into the family’s lavish London mansion. "The day she was getting measured for her school uniform I was getting really teary and the lady could tell, and she said: 'Oh don’t worry, all the mums get a bit emotional'. I will definitely cry on the first day of school – not because I don’t want her to go, but because I’m just so proud of her."

Tamara Ecclestone and her daughter Fifi are preparing for the big milestone

Tamara, 34, and Fifi are as close as a mother and daughter could be. The star – daughter of billionaire F1 mogul Bernie Ecclestone and former model Slavica - has never employed a nanny, and she has been an outspoken advocate of breastfeeding. "Though I definitely think it’s something that she’s almost done with and it’s phasing out. And I’m fine about that. It’s happened so gradually and I’ve been expecting it," she says.

Tamara invited HELLO! into her London home

Admitting Fifi, four, is ready for this new chapter, Tamra admits that mornings may be a little chaotic. She will be doing the school run herself every day but says that "trying to wake Fifi up in the morning is like trying to wake up a teenager." "So the mornings will be quite chaotic!" she laughs. "We’ll probably end up rushing to school in the car, though it’s not far so we could walk. In summer maybe she’ll go on her scooter." So what now for Tamara, who will have lots of time on her hands during the day? "Well, it’s going to be great for me to focus on an adult conversation," she chuckles.

