Cate Blanchett opens up about intimate dinner with Prince Philip

Cate Blanchett has opened up about being invited to an intimate dinner with the Queen and Prince Philip, and revealed the surprising topic of conversation she had with the Duke of Edinburgh. Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday, Cate explained: "I went to their house once for lunch. There were 12 of us and I couldn't work out for the life of me why I'd been invited. Playing Queen Elizabeth and sitting next to her, I thought, maybe she's seen the movie and wants to ask me about my interpretation. I sat next to him and he said, 'I hear you're an actor? I was given a DVD player for Christmas and I can't work out whether I put the green cord in or the red cord.'"

Cate opened up about experience with the royals

She joked: "I thought, he's invited me to lunch to tell me about his DVD player!" Ray Winstone and Paul Whitehouse was also on the show, and opened up about their own interaction with the 97-year-old royal, with Paul saying: "Prince Philip came to visit us on set one day. We were filming in Windsor," with Ray continuing: "He pulled up in a car and the window went down on the Range Rover and he said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'We're making a film, Sir.' I said, 'Yes, with Sir Tom Courtenay and Sir Michael Caine, would you like to meet them?' And he went, 'No.'"

Cate also opened up about moving to the UK from Australia, telling Jonathan: "I came back just in time for Brexit. It’s all my fault," and spoke about why she prefers Britain. She continued: "I just think that in my country you walk into a field and you're going to be killed by some kind of snake or accosted by a huge [animal.] It's much more benign here… pigs, chickens."

