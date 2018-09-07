Boris Johnson and wife Marina Wheeler divorcing after 25 years The couple released a statement

Boris Johnson has announced he and wife Marina Wheeler are in the process of divorcing, 25 years after they married. The couple released a statement on Friday morning via Press Association, which read: "Several months ago, after 25 years of marriage, we decided it was in our best interests to separate."

It continued: "We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is under way. As friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead. We will not be commenting further."

Reports of a separation first surfaced on Friday, with The Sun revealing that the pair, both 54, were living apart and no longer socialising as a couple.

Boris and Marina have had their up and downs in the past. In 2004 Boris confessed to having had a four-year affair with a journalist named Petronella Wyatt, and in 2010 it was revealed that he had fathered a daughter with Helen MacIntyre, an arts consultant.

Former Mayor of London Boris and his human rights lawyer wife have four children together, Lara, 25, Cassia, 21, Milo, 23, and Theodore, 19.

This will be Boris' second divorce. In 1987, he married Allegra Mostyn-Owen, the daughter of the art historian William Mostyn-Owen and the Italian writer Gaia Servadio, but the marriage was dissolved in 1993.