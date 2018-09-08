This much-loved Strictly couple have just reunited - and fans are so excited We love these two!

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Robin Windsor and Lisa Riley are clearly still the best of friends – and Robin took to social media on Saturday to post an adorable photo of the former dance duo catching up. "Early breakfast with the queen of everything @lisajaneriley," Robin wrote on the adorable selfie, which showed the pair smiling into the camera. Loyal fans of the show clearly loved seeing the two friends together again, with one writing: "The best pairing on strictly ever!!! Just saying..."

Lisa commented on the snap, too. "I love you so much.... but mainly I’m so round of you," she wrote, later clarifying her spelling mistake: "I’m laughing my head off!!! PROUD NOT ROUND." Lisa and Robin competed on the 10th series of Strictly, making it all the way to the semi-finals with their impressive routines and winning over the public with their natural chemistry.

Though the twosome became one of the favourite partnerships of their series, Lisa recently revealed that she wasn't initially paired with Robin on the show. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Lisa revealed that BBC bosses had first partnered her up with another professional - Artem Chigvintsev! She said: "You know the original plan - I don't know if people know this... me and Robin were never ever supposed to be paired up. In the original break down I was with Artem. And Fern Britton, she was with Robin."

Explaining why the change occurred, Lisa continued: "What happened was - when you go into hiding, for those three days, the preparation three days, they just saw us like this (she clicks); the camaraderie. We were like two little four-year-olds playing around. They were like, 'That has to happen'. Then Fern got Artem and I got Robin. It was Strictly magic!"

When asked about how she looks back at her time on Strictly, she also gushed: "With love. So happy. And Robin is still my best friend for life and I'm so lucky that they brought us together." Could we love these two any more?