Lisa Riley debuts gothic new look – and she looks completely different! The actress is set to star in new BBC One drama, Age Before Beauty

As an actress, Lisa Riley often transforms her appearance for different roles. And most recently, the Loose Women panellist showcased a gothic look for her new role in BBC One drama Age Before Beauty, in which she plays the part of tattoo artist Tina Reegan in the six-part show. Taking to Instagram to share a preview photo of her in character, Lisa is seen looking into a mirror which has the name 'Tina' written on the glass in lipstick. Lisa's hair is styled straight on one side, and in a braid on the other, and she is wearing purple lipstick, with statement eyebrows and heavy eyeliner.

Lisa Riley plays Tina in new BBC One drama Age Before Beauty

In the caption, Lisa wrote: "Playing the part of Tina in the up coming @bbc @bbcone drama #agebeforebeauty coming NEXT TUESDAY 9pm BBC1 was truly one of the highlights of my career. Hope you ALL love it as much as we did making it. There is something for EVERYONE #drama #bbc #actress #sisters#excited #tattoos #manchester #proudDON’T miss it!!!" Fans were quick to comment, with many expressing their excitement for the upcoming drama. "I can't wait for this," one wrote, while another said: "Excited for this!" A third added of her look: "Looking gorgeous!"

The star picked up a BAFTA TV award for Three Girls in May

Age Before Beauty has been written by Poldark and Cutting It writer Debbie Horsfield, and also stars other well-known faces, including Sue Johnston, Polly Walker and Robson Green. The show centres around Polly's character, Bel, who returns to her family's failing beauty salon in Manchester after taking a career break to bring up her children. Along the way, there is a lot of drama with her family, including Lisa's character Tina, who plays her sister.

Earlier in the year, Lisa was delighted when the drama, Three Girls, which she starred in back in 2017 picked up a BAFTA TV award in May. The harrowing three-part drama based on the Rochdale grooming ring took away the accolade for Best Mini-Series, and ahead of the ceremony, the Loose Women panellist spoke to HELLO! about just why the show was so important to her. Citing it as her biggest achievement this year, Lisa said: "To get that voice heard, it is so important for the girls who were silenced for so long. So for that, I'm incredibly grateful, " she continued.