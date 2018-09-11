Fern Britton shares heartbreaking message following her mother's death She paid a beautiful tribute to her mum

Fern Britton has taken to Twitter to send an emotional message to her fans following the death of her mother earlier this year – admitting she is finding it hard to cope with her grief at times. Sharing her original post to announce her mum's passing, she wrote: "To everybody who has lost their mum. My mum died 18 weeks ago and tonight I have hit one of those painful dips xx." The former presenter's fans were quick to comment and send their support, with one writing: "The emotions just come out of the blue but hit you like a thunderbolt. I've still got my mum but lost my lovely precious dad last year. You're making her proud every day you get up and face a new day. Much love Fern."

The star announced her mother's sad death in April, with an emotional statement. "My Mum. Ruth. Both mother and father to me," she wrote. "Funny, ferocious, and a woman once met, you couldn’t forget. 24.1.24 / 17.4.18. So brave and uncomplaining. An army sergeant WW2, beauty queen, teacher, and all woman."

Fern was quick to receive support and condolences from her army of fans, including her celebrity pals. Clare Balding wrote: "Oh Fern, we feel your pain. Alice lost her beloved mum on Saturday. Huge hugs and love to you. We were sent this and it helps," alongside a sweet poem.

To everybody who has lost their mum. My mum died 18 weeks ago and tonight I have hit one of those painful dips xx https://t.co/fOLC92cpIW — FernBritton (@Fern_Britton) September 10, 2018

The former This Morning star recently opened up to HELLO! about why she left the programme back in 2009. "I did ten years of it and I loved that show - I can't tell you how much I loved it. But after ten years I just felt it was right to stop," she said.

Since then, Fern has released a number of best-selling books – and is also now starring in the touring production of Calendar Girls the Musical. She has achieved all this while raising four children with her husband of nearly 18 years, TV chef Phil Vickery. "I don't make a fuss about things," she added. "Sometimes people say, 'Oh, I am so stressed.' And I think they say that because they are thinking about being stressed. Just pull your finger out and do what needs doing, take it hour by hour and it will be all right."