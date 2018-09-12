Jacqueline Jossa shares emotional post after being reunited with husband Dan Osborne The couple have put on a united front following Dan's stint on CBB

Jacqueline Jossa has shown the world just how much she loves her husband Dan Osborne. After a rocky few months, the former EastEnders star took to her Instagram page to pay a loving tribute to her partner following his stint on Celebrity Big Brother. "It's good to have this man back, my girls where so excited to see daddy. He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears, I love you. Always," she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of Dan kissing their baby daughter Mia.

Dan Osborne has returned home after CBB stint

Just moments before, the ex-TOWIE hunk shared an emotional video of his eldest daughter Ella running up towards him. "My baby girl when I pulled up today," he said. "Missed my babies sooo much!! Mia has changed so much. Can't wait to see Teddy tomorrow too!" The reunion comes shortly after the couple announced their surprise split back in May, ten months after they tied the knot. Since then, the pair have been working on their marriage difficulties.

Loading the player...

Jacqueline, 25, briefly addressed their split during a recent appearance on Loose Women, saying: "I'm good, honestly. I think, when stuff goes on at home, it's not normal for it to be everywhere. But it's not necessarily true, or the reasons why you're not getting on at the moment. That's all I really want to say but I'm all good." The couple share two daughters, Ella and Mia, while Jacqueline is step-mum to Dan's son from a former relationship, Teddy.

