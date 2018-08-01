Jacqueline Jossa hints at reconciliation with Dan Osborne in heartwarming baby post Jacqueline Jossa posted the video of her husband on Instagram Stories

Jacqueline Jossa has hinted that she and her estranged husband, Dan Osborne, may have reconciled after posting an Instagram Story of the father-of-two snoozing at home with their newborn daughter, Mia, who was wrapped in a pink blanket. The couple announced their surprise split back in May, just ten months after they tied the knot. Although the former TOWIE star temporarily moved out of the family home, he appears to have moved back into his marital home, and the pair are thought to be working on their marriage difficulties.

The former EastEnders actress briefly addressed their split during a visit on Loose Women, saying: "I'm good, honestly. I think, when stuff goes on at home, it's not normal for it to be everywhere. But it's not necessarily true, or the reasons why you're not getting on at the moment. That's all I really want to say but I'm all good." The couple share two daughters, Ella and Mia, while Jacqueline is stepmum to Dan's son from a former relationship, Teddy.

Jacqueline shared the first snap of Ella holding Mia, and wrote: "My little family is complete! Mia Osborne is so beautiful! The birth went well and I can't thank my family enough. Me and baby are healthy and resting now. Welcome to the world baby girl! Ella is the best big sister! So caring and sweet. Thanks for the kind messages, love to you all!" The actress regularly shares snaps of her two daughters on Instagram, and also recently revealed that she is back in size ten clothes just one month after giving birth. Sharing a snap of herself on Instagram, she wrote alongside the photo: "When you fit into a size ten dress again."

