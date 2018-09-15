Ruth Langsford reveals Eamonn Holmes' secret Strictly parties He didn't think she'd make it as far as she did

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke won over the nation’s hearts with their Strictly performances in 2017, and the pair came in a respectable eighth place. But the This Morning presenter’s husband, Eamonn Holmes, didn’t have high hopes that his wife would make it that far! Speaking with fellow Strictly alumna Daisy Lowe and Mollie King on Saturday night’s Strictly The Best, she revealed that he planned her exit party most weeks before she was finally voted out. She said: “Eamonn was planning a surprise party for me for when I came out, but he of little faith - love him as I do - kept thinking I was going to be out much earlier, and because I wasn’t, he had to keep changing and he was emailing everybody saying, ‘Oh sorry, it’s not going to be this Saturday, but it will probably be next week’.”

Anton Du Beke and Ruth Langsford

Earlier this week, Ruth reflected on her Strictly experience some more when she told her Loose Women panel that she’s jealous of Anton Du Beke’s new dance partner Susannah Constantine. She told them: "I'm green with envy. I literally almost couldn’t watch it." Ruth then contacted them both via social media via Anton's Instagram account after he shared a photo of himself and his new dance partner. The mum-of-one wrote in the comments: "Through gritted teeth, good luck! @SusannahConstantine you have the BEST partner, go and enjoy every second, you're going to have a ball.. Glitterball hopefully."

During the special one-off Strictly episode, Ruth also rewatched the moment she found out she was paired up with Anton who she “100% wanted”. In the clip, a delighted Ruth runs up to Anton and throws her arms around him before jumping into an embrace. Watching it, she laughed: “I’m mortified, look what I do, I jump up on him!” Anton will take to the dancefloor on next Saturday’s first live show with Susannah, and Ruth will no doubt be cheering them on from her sofa.

