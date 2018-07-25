Strictly's Anton du Beke and Erin Boag reveal exciting news! The professional dancers are going on tour next year

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke and his professional dance partner Erin Boag have announced their new, dazzling production, Dance Those Magical Musicals. The pair will go on tour in the UK and Ireland next January to March, bringing their show to fans in cities including London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Sheffield and Dunfermline.

"Get ready for West End live on the dancefloor! Erin and I can't wait to bring our new show to a venue near you. Expect fabulous dancing, music and song," Anton, who has starred on Strictly since its launch in 2004, said. Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday 27 July on raymondgubbay.co.uk as well as the venues' official websites.

The show will see ballroom meet musical theatre, with iconic songs from Mary Poppins, Wicked, 42nd Street, Top Hat, Hairspray, Jersey Boys, Phantom of the Opera and more performed. Joining Anton and Erin live on stage will be star vocalist Lance Ellington, a sensational West End dance ensemble, and the London Concert Orchestra with conductor Richard Balcombe. Fans will also be able to take part in the popular Q&A segment with Erin and Anton, who have danced professionally together since 1997.

The tour will take place at the beginning of 2019, after this year's Strictly Come Dancing series. The popular BBC One show is due to screen its sixteenth series, with the first celebrity contestants expected to be revealed in August. There are already a number of stars who are rumoured to be joining the line-up, including Scarlett Moffatt.

Erin and Anton have been dancing together since 1997

During an Instagram Q&A with her fans, the I'm a Celebrity winner was asked what her upcoming TV appearances would include. She answered: "I can't announce anything yet but let's just say the end of the year is going to be great fun," alongside a smiley face emoji. While her comments didn't give anything away, she later removed the answer from her Instagram Stories, prompting fans to wonder if she felt she'd said too much.

The former Gogglebox star's loyal followers have long wanted to see her on the Strictly dancefloor, since Scarlett actually competed in dance championships when she was younger. Last year, when the 2017 celebrity line-up was announced, she shared some throwback shots of herself in her glitzy ballroom and Latin costumes. "Strictly Come Dancing line up has got me reminiscing #strictly #love #dancing," she wrote at the time.