Duncan James appeared on Monday's episode of Loose Women, and it didn’t take long before the conversation turned to Strictly Come Dancing – and the rumours circulating surrounding Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova's relationship. When asked by anchor Ruth Langsford – who appeared on the BBC One dance show last year with Anton Du Beke – about his Blue bandmate's close bond with his dancer partner, Duncan tactfully addressed the situation. He said: "Listen, all I’m going to say, there’s always going to be speculation about your dance partner. They’re getting on well, they’re obviously working well together and they’re having a good connection which is what you want on Strictly, don’t you."

On Thursday, Lee and Nadiya were pictured cuddling and holding hands as they left their rehearsals. With a few week's training under their belts already, it's not uncommon for the show's couples to form a close friendship from day one – although the pictures sparked rumours about the infamous 'Strictly curse'. Nadiya is in a relationship with Slovenian football player Matija Skarabot, who she shares a young daughter with. She often shares sweet couple's photographs on Instagram, as well as adoring snaps of their little girl.

At the beginning of the month, HELLO!'s Strictly columnist Brendan Cole said that Lee and Nadiya were a "perfect match" and that he thinks that they are likely to get to the show's final. He wrote: "Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova are a perfect match, I predicted that one. As soon as Lee was announced I thought he would get Nadiya. It's headline gold. He's single and tall and she's the hot blonde on the show. She is also an incredible dancer, if not one of the best dancers and best teachers, and I have a feeling he will go far. She will keep him under control and they will probably go right to the end."

