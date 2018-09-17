Why Susannah Constantine won't be difficult with the Strictly costume department The fashion expert will be dancing on Strictly with Anton du Beke this year

She may have made a name for herself by advising women on what they shouldn't wear, but Susannah Constantine has revealed she will be keeping quiet when it comes to being styled on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. When asked how she'll cope with the glitzy sartorial choices, the 56-year-old - who has been partnered up with professional dancer Anton du Beke - revealed: "I'm completely letting go. Although I have said, 'No high necks and I don't really want to show off my arms but other than that over to you girls.'"

Susannah Constantine won't have a say when it comes to dressing on Strictly

Speaking to HELLO! at the Strictly press launch, Susannah praised the hit show's wardrobe department. "They [the stylists] know exactly what they are doing," she admitted. "They understand women's bodies and men's bodies better than other designers. I'm thrilled to be dressed by them." The What Not To Wear star added: "I'm in that wardrobe as much as I possibly can be - because I love watching the process, seeing it all be put together. You go in there's just a little fabric and then the next time you see it, it's covered in sequins."

The fashion expert will be pulling out her best moves alongside Anton in this year's series. She recently confessed that she has considered cheating in a bid to win the dance contest. Writing for the Mail on Sunday, the mother-of-three said: "My husband even found me a local ­professional dance tutor. But I didn't want to get done for cheating. In hindsight, I regret it." Susannah came face to face with her rivals, including former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Steps singer Faye Tozer, when they recently rehearsed for their first group routine. The experience led Susannah to write: "I'm dismayed to say that some of them are trained dancers and managed to get our first routine down pat while barely breaking sweat."

