Robbie Williams and his family have another reason to celebrate

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have had a very exciting month following the arrival of their third child, daughter Coco. And the celebrations won't be stopping anytime soon either, as their little girl Teddy turned six on Wednesday. Paying tribute to her firstborn on Instagram, proud mum Ayda posted a photograph of Teddy holding a colourful balloon. "Happy 6th Birthday to my beautiful Teddy!! I am constantly amazed at how magic you are. You are my real life unicorn. We love you so much," she wrote in the caption. In the image, Teddy looked cute dressed in a floral dress and with her hair styled in bunches as she stood outside on the grass in sunny LA - where the family spend the majority of their time.

Since Coco arrived, Robbie and Ayda have been making sure that Teddy and her little brother Charlton, three, aren’t feeling left out. Robbie spent some quality time with Teddy earlier in the week when he bravely let his little girl paint his nails. Ayda posted a photo of the Let Me Entertain You star modelling rainbow nails while sitting in the garden. "Teddy gave @robbiewilliams a Mani/Pedi today. What do you think? #daddysecretlylovesit #instafun#familytime," the X Factor judge captioned the picture.

On 7 September, Ayda announced that the family had welcomed their third baby on social media in a poignant post. The Loose Women panellist uploaded a black-and-white photo showing their family's hands, and wrote: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

She continued: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams."

