Robbie Williams reveals the very romantic way he proposed to wife Ayda This is so cute!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have been happily married since 2010, and for the first time, the Let Me Entertain You singer has opened up about how he proposed to his now-wife – and it's very romantic! Taking to Instagram, Robbie shared a never-before-seen photo of the pair looking adoringly at each other, and he wrote next to it: "Every time I used to think of Ayda and pull a card from a deck it would always be a queen, so I took her to the place I first laid my eyes on her and gave her four queens. Each card said one word each. Will... You... Marry... Me?" #RomanceAwarenessMonth."

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have been married since 2010

The sweet proposal story was met with a lot of comments, with one fan writing: "Wow, how romantic," while another said: "Damn, that's probably the most romantic thing I have ever heard." A third added: "You are such a wonderful soul......everyone can see how much you two are in love. Can't wait for X Factor and your banter together."

MORE: The super-romantic way Robbie Williams and wife Ayda spent their wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot at the singer's Los Angeles home in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in August 2010. Robbie and his TV star wife have since welcomed two children – daughter Teddy, five, and son Charlton, three. Their wedding was a strictly non-traditional day packed with surprises, with the 60 guests being told they were going to a James Bond-themed party until moments before the ceremony started.

The happy couple on their wedding day

"The only thing that's traditional about the wedding is the vows. No hen party, no bachelor party, no wedding showers," said Robbie, 44, at the time. "Our doggies are taking the bridesmaid roles!" added Ayda. "I was originally thinking little bow ties for them, but instead they're going to each have flower collars."

READ: Robbie Williams hints his children will appear on the X Factor

Robbie and Ayda are set to work together for the first time in September as the X Factor's new celebrity judges. The pair will be joined by Louis Tomlinson and head judge Simon Cowell, and the show will see a very new dynamic between them, as they will be competing against each other in a bid to claim the wining artist. Last month when the news broke of their involvement, Robbie's Take That bandmate Gary Barlow took to Twitter to congratulate him, but joked that he wouldn’t be supporting him. "Good luck @robbiewilliams we're all behind you – I want Ayda to win though lol," he teased.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.