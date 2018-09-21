Lily Allen opens up about heartbreak over stillborn son George The singer was left traumatised

Lily Allen has given a heartbreaking insight into what it was like to lose her baby son George just six months into her pregnancy. The 33-year-old singer was left traumatised after an incredibly complicated still birth in 2010 when the umbilical cord became wrapped around her baby's neck. In a candid conversation with Dame Jenni Murray on Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Lily said: "The hardest thing about that was losing a child, but there were complications with the actual delivery. He was so small he actually got stuck halfway in and halfway out, so to speak, during the delivery," before adding: "I went into trauma and I don’t think I’ll ever really recover from that."

Lily continued to explain: "As I was delivering him, the doctors said, 'There was a pulse and now there no longer is.' The cord was wrapped around his neck and he was just too small." When asked if she’ll ever get over the devastating loss, Lily replied: "I don't think I did – I don't think I ever will, really." Speaking about her seven-year-old daughter Ethel, who she conceived with ex husband Sam Cooper later in the same year, Lily continued: "She actually was very ill for the first eight months of her life, and three months after she was born, I then found out that I was pregnant with Marnie. So babies became my focus in that period of time."

Lily also has another daughter, five-year-old Marnie Rose, with her ex husband Sam. The pair split in 2015 but she credited him for getting her through the dark times. Previously speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, she said: "I think it's difficult for anybody regardless of what world they live in, and actually what I took home from that experience was that even though it was the most unfortunate thing that can ever happen to a person, I was fortunate in the sense that I have a loving partner to go home to and share that experience with."

