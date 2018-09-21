Chris Evans and wife Natasha reveal all about first exciting day with newborn twins The Evans know how to celebrate!

Chris Evans returned to work on Friday morning, revealing how the Evans family celebrated after wife Natasha Shishmanian gave birth to twins on Wednesday evening. Speaking on his Radio 2 breakfast show, the dad-of-five said: "We've been up all night! We did go out and celebrate last night and we took the newborns with us – not the unborns – the newborns came out with us because it’s so cool when your new babies are less than a day old. The first 24 hours you can go round and say, 'They're still not a whole day old yet'. So we went out last night and had a house full." He then joked: "I went to sleep on the sofa and woke up on the sofa. I think this is going to be happening a lot more," before adding: "Mum doing very well. Babies [are] splendid, sparkling. We are beyond blessed."

Nastaha and Chris with their newborn twins

READ: Is this what Chris Evans and wife Natasha have named their twins?

Natasha and Chris announced the new arrivals in a statement read out by radio presenter Sara Cox on Thursday morning, which read: "Ping and Pong arrived safe and well last night. Ping popped her head out at 22.10, Pong popped his head out 12 minutes later at 22 minutes past 10." The pair had given the twins the adorable nicknames before they were born, but they've reportedly now named them Walt and Boo. Talking about the twins' immediate relationship, Chris also revealed on Friday morning's show: "I didn’t really get the twin thing but already it’s showing itself. Already, if one sort of begins crying, you place the other one next to them and they stop crying. Boo's already comforting Walt, and Walt is already comforting Boo."

WATCH: Seeing double - celebrities with twins

Loading the player...

READ: Victoria Beckham has the best advice for working mums

Natasha also gave listeners a glimpse of life at home, telling Chris over the phone: "Everything's more than okay, I have four children in my bed." The couple left the hospital together on Wednesday afternoon, and posed outside with their newborn babies, along with sons Noah, nine, and Eli, six.