X Factor star Chico rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke at the age of 47 The X Factor star has been in hospital for the past three days

X Factor star Chico Slimani has suffered a stroke at the age of 47. His representative confirmed the news to The Mirror, with this statement: "We can confirm that Chico has sadly suffered a stroke. This has been a great shock to Chico, his wife and their two children, also his close friends and family. We thank you in advance for giving Chico and the family some privacy at this time." The spokesperson also added that the singer is undergoing further tests.

Chico, whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, first found fame on the popular ITV show in 2005. He went on to score a chart hit with his track It's Chico Time. The fun-loving singer is married to wife Daniyela, and they are proud parents to two daughters Lalla-Khira and Zacharia. Following his appearance on The X Factor, Chico has landed parts in panto and has performed at various holiday destinations; he also took part in Dancing on Ice in 2012.

MORE: New dad-of-three Robbie Williams confirms he is taking X Factor hiatus

Loading the player...

Last year, Chico opened up about his work with The Rainbow Child Foundation to help poverty-stricken youngsters. "I am a happy, positive person but like ­everyone else I have days when my positive attitude definitely leaves the building," he said via The Mirror. "What I try to do is forget the tough experiences but remember the lessons. On X Factor, I was a caricature because of It's Chico Time and I acted along with it because I had to. But I’ve always wanted the chance for people to see the real me and I can’t begin to thank Dancing On Ice enough for ­giving me that chance."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.