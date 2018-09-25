﻿
Spice Girls reunion snap

The Spice Girls have reunited in a way we can all relate with

Friendship never ends with the Spice Girls!

Emmy Griffiths
Friendship really does never end! Four out of five of the Spice Girls sparked excitement for a reunion when they shared a snap of them keeping in touch with each other in the best way – through FaceTime! Mel B shared a snap of herself with Emma Bunton and Mel C as they chatted to Geri Horner on their phones, and captioned the screenshot: "Nothing like a spice girls face time #friendshipneverends #girlpower #chitchat yipppeeee."

Fans were delighted to see them together, but noted that Victoria Beckham was absent from the chat. One person commented: "We, the new generation of Spice Girls fans, know that four Spice Girls are better than none. I mean, I love my five girls, but Victoria doesn't wanna do it, so forget about her. You girls are going to do it great with or without her." Another person added: "Wish Victoria was there also and I hope she does join the reunion tour later. Pretty please persuade her once again."

Mel B has previously revealed that the group were planning a reunion on Loose Women, writing: "There is a reunion happening, now it's going to be - I'm not supposed to say when - but it is happening." When she was asked if all five band members were involved, she said: "Yes, kind of. Does that make any sense? Nothing is making any sense to me this morning. It's definitely four of us." Speaking on the show back in July, she added: "Yes, there's one that's been a bit difficult. But I'm hoping she's going to get roped in. Yes [this year]. We're going to start this year, then go on until next year - and then hopefully the year after that if it's got anything to do with me."

