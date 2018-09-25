The Spice Girls have reunited in a way we can all relate with Friendship never ends with the Spice Girls!

Friendship really does never end! Four out of five of the Spice Girls sparked excitement for a reunion when they shared a snap of them keeping in touch with each other in the best way – through FaceTime! Mel B shared a snap of herself with Emma Bunton and Mel C as they chatted to Geri Horner on their phones, and captioned the screenshot: "Nothing like a spice girls face time #friendshipneverends #girlpower #chitchat yipppeeee."

Geri Facetimed three of the girls

Fans were delighted to see them together, but noted that Victoria Beckham was absent from the chat. One person commented: "We, the new generation of Spice Girls fans, know that four Spice Girls are better than none. I mean, I love my five girls, but Victoria doesn't wanna do it, so forget about her. You girls are going to do it great with or without her." Another person added: "Wish Victoria was there also and I hope she does join the reunion tour later. Pretty please persuade her once again."

READ: Mel B confirms Spice Girls reunion - although one member is being 'difficult'

Loading the player...

Mel B has previously revealed that the group were planning a reunion on Loose Women, writing: "There is a reunion happening, now it's going to be - I'm not supposed to say when - but it is happening." When she was asked if all five band members were involved, she said: "Yes, kind of. Does that make any sense? Nothing is making any sense to me this morning. It's definitely four of us." Speaking on the show back in July, she added: "Yes, there's one that's been a bit difficult. But I'm hoping she's going to get roped in. Yes [this year]. We're going to start this year, then go on until next year - and then hopefully the year after that if it's got anything to do with me."

GALLERY: The Spice Girls' changing style over the years