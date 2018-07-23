Mel B confirms Spice Girls reunion - although one member is being 'difficult' Scary Spice had lots to say on Loose Women

Mel B has confirmed that the Spice Girls reunion tour will kick off this year. Appearing on Monday's Loose Women, the former X Factor judge - aka Scary Spice - shared her excitement but admitted that one group member was being particularly "difficult". She shared: "We are getting back together. For sure we are. In fact, I'm seeing Geri [Horner] a little bit later on today. We're sisters at the end of the day, what we went through was quite an amazing, brilliant journey."

Mel B has confirmed that the Spice Girls reunion is happening this year

Asked if all of the women would join the reunion, Mel B replied: "Yes, there's one that's been a bit difficult. But I'm hoping she's going to get roped in. Yes [this year]. We're going to start this year, then go on until next year - and then hopefully the year after that if it's got anything to do with me." The comments comes five months after the five girls - also including Emma Bunton, Victoria, Mel C and Geri Horner - came together in one room. The pop stars thrilled fans when they finally announced a reunion.

GALLERY: The Spice Girls' changing style over the years

Loading the player...

"There is definitely something in the pipelines," Emma recently teased on This Morning. "Holly [Willoughby] knows all of this as we go out for drinks. We want it to be the right thing. A tour, I'm not sure but a few shows would be great." When quizzed if fashion designer Victoria would be part of the plans, she added: "I'm sure she will be involved in some way. I think it's the right time for us… we want to lighten everything."

MORE: Geri Horner unearths sweet photo of a teenage Prince Harry with the Spice Girls