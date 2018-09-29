Holly Willoughby's son Chester enjoys special birthday surprise What a lucky boy!

Holly Willoughby's youngest son Chester turned four on Saturday, and his mum made sure that he had a celebration to remember! On the eve of his big day, Chester was treated to a trip to the theatre to watch Aladdin, and even got to go backstage to see the cast of the show afterwards. On Instagram, Holly posted a photograph of herself and the actors in front of the stage. "Wow what an incredible show... thank you to the amazing cast of @aladdinlondon ... Chester loved his birthday surprise... spectacular!," she captioned the picture. It's no surprise that Holly chose to take her son to see Aladdin. The This Morning host often talks about her family's love for all things Disney, and they enjoyed a holiday to Walt Disney World in Florida last April.

Holly Willoughby treated her son to a trip to the theatre to watch Aladdin

Chester's birthday comes just before the family's big adventure to Australia. After signing up to fill in Ant McPartlin's shoes in this year's I'm A Celeb alongside Declan Donnelly, Holly will be taking her husband and children, along with her parents out there with her. While she is a busy working mum, Holly previously stated that her family life is the most important thing, and even made the decision to step down from fronting new lifestyle brand Truly to ensure that she still had time for her family alongside her increased work commitments.

Motherhood is the most important thing to Holly, and while she is protective of her children's privacy, she often talks about them on This Morning. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Holly revealed that it was by far her "most favourite job". She said: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Chester turned four on Saturday

On balancing her busy work schedule – including presenting This Morning four days a week and Celebrity Juice every Thursday evening – she said: "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

