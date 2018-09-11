Holly Willoughby reveals son Harry's impressive talent The This Morning host shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby is a doting mum-of-three, and while she rarely shares photographs of her children on social media, that doesn’t stop her sharing her pride for them every now and then. And on Monday, ahead of the TV Choice Awards, the This Morning host revealed that her son Harry, nine, had an eye for photography. As ever, Holly posted a photo of her outfit ahead of the awards ceremony, and told her followers that the photo had been taken by none other than her eldest child. She said: "Thanks Harry for his photography skills!" Comments proved that other users agreed, with one writing: "Great photo Harry!" while another added: "Love that Harry took this!"

Holly Willoughby revealed her son had taken her photograph

The Celebrity Juice star made sure that her latest TV gig on I'm A Celeb next month would allow for her children to come out to Australia with her. Opening up about her family's adventure on This Morning, Holly said: "The weird thing is, when I first found out, its very exciting, it's kind of bittersweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me." She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

While Holly is having a great year career-wise - with the news that she has been named Marks & Spencer's latest ambassador being announced on Monday – her children always come first, and the 37-year-old opened up to HELLO! about her favourite job in the world – being a mum. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

The This Morning host is a doting mum-of-three

On balancing her hectic presenting career with her children, Holly added: "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

