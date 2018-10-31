Barbra Streisand is on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden – see the sneak peek! We can't wait to watch this one!

James Corden has been riding around L.A. doing Carpool Karaoke with perhaps his biggest star companion yet - Barbra Streisand! The musical and acting legend has had a career spanning six decades, and has two Academy Awards, a Grammy Legend Award, ten Grammy Awards as well as a Tony, five Emmy Awards, and nine Golden Globes. The sneak peek of the episode, which will air in full on Thursday, shows the Late, Late Show presenter picking Barbra up and asking her if they can play some music, to which she replied: "I don't usually put the radio on to listen to music. Do we really need to listen to music?"

Are you looking forward to seeing Barbra on Carpool Karaoke

The pair then showed their skills by singing a few lines one of Barbra's most famous songs, Rain on My Parade from the musical Funny Girl. She tweeted about the upcoming segment, writing: "They say there's a first time for everything… can you believe this was my first time singing out loud in a car? Had so much fun with @jkcorden - tune in to @latelateshow Thursday night!"

Fans were quick to reveal how excited they are to see the episode, with one person writing: "Funny Girl is my absolute favourite of your movies. I always sing in my car. It's my arena. Can't wait for this," while another person added: "Great timing! I need a beautiful distraction from...all this. I know I will cry. Thank you Barbra and James." Fans were recently delighted when Michael Buble went on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden for Stand Up to Cancer, where the pair sang I Just Haven't Met You Yet and It's a Beautiful Day to encourage viewers to give money to charity.

