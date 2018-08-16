Ariana Grande and James Corden's Carpool Karaoke might be the best one yet – watch the video Ariana also revealed some hilarious tidbits about herself

Ariana Grande joined James Corden on his famous Carpool Karaoke segment of the Late, Late Show, and it might well be the best one yet! The One Last Time singer performed two of her new singles, God is a Woman and No Tears Left to Cry, her favourite Broadway song, Suddenly Seymour, and discussed some of the tabloids more absurd stories about her. James asked her: "What's the strangest or weirdest thing you've ever read about yourself?"

Ariana and James stopped for a coffee

Ariana said: "Tons of pregnancy stuff, people really want me to be pregnant. They want it so bad, every other week there's a pregnancy thing." James joked: "I read a thing that you insist on being carried by your security guard," to which she revealed that her tour manager once gave her a piggyback ride after she had hurt her toes from wearing ballet pointe shoes, prompting the story. She joked: "[That isn't true]. That's so stupid! Are you crazy?"

The pair also decided to stop for a coffee, and James gave Ariana a piggyback ride as they joked that it was the only possible way she could travel. Speaking about the hilarious moment, one fan commented on the video: "Imagine telling your mates a story and being like, 'Yeah it was just a normal day, I was just sat in Starbucks and suddenly James Corden came in with Ariana Grande on his back, they ordered a coffee and left', NO ONE WOULD BELIEVE YOU." Others were quick to praise Ariana's voice, with one writing: "Her vocals get better and better. OMG I CAN'T SHE'S OUTSTANDING." The star also hilariously revealed that she once threw a Jaws-themed birthday party for her second birthday, telling James: "That was my favourite movie. No kids came. They came and left." ﻿

