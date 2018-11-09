Ian McKellen and Judi Dench landed themselves in trouble at Buckingham Palace Better keep an eye on Sir Ian and Dame Judi next time they visit the palace!

Sir Ian McKellen is due to appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, and during filming the Lord of the Rings star revealed how he and Dame Judi Dench once very nearly landed themselves in hot water during a visit to Buckingham Palace! The 79-year-old admitted that he and Casino Royale actress sat in the royal thrones while exploring the palace! He explained: "Judi Dench and I were once at a dinner at Buckingham Palace. Once the banquet was over we followed music into another room that looked vaguely familiar. We were dancing around when we realised it was the throne room."

Ian revealed he and Judi sat in the royal thrones

He cheekily continued: "There was no one else there and no sign of the thrones so we went in search and when we found them behind a screen, we sat on them! Buckingham Palace brings out the worst in you." The Golden Globe-winning star was also told off by a police officer after he decided to smoke a cigarette on the iconic palace balcony, explaining: "I was doing a concert and was given a dressing room right next to the balcony and decided to have a fag on it. I was standing out there smoking with a view of The Mall when there was a search light on me and a policeman down below shouted up, 'Sir Ian, don't forget you're in Buckingham Palace!'"

READ: Sir Ian McKellen, 79, was forced to cancel show after he was injured at train station

Loading the player...

He added: "Six months later I was there to get a medal and as I walked through the gate with a friend the same policeman said, 'Not you two again!'" Sir Ian appeared on the show to promote his solo show tour, which will take place across the UK from January, with the acting legend performing at his hometown of Bolton on his 80th birthday.

READ: Ian McKellen reveals awkward reason he turned down Dumbledore role