Graham Norton teases Taylor Swift's wedding secrets: 'I've signed so many NDAs'

Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to her American footballer will no doubt set the internet alight this summer. But, according to Graham Norton, preparations for the big day are well underway.

The beloved Irish chat show host, 62, revealed that he has already had to sign "so many" NDAs while chatting on the latest episode of his podcast Wanging On, which he co-hosts with Maria McErlane.

In response to being asked about the big day, Graham said, "Ah, lovely Taylor Swift. I can say nothing. I've signed so many NDAs."

© BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick Graham said he has already signed 'so many' NDAs

Maria excitedly followed up: "That is very, very exciting, and I'm very much looking forward to coming with you." However, Graham - who is married to Scottish filmmaker Jonathan McLeod - didn't let her get her hopes up, and replied: 'Right, over my husband's dead body."

How did Graham bag an invite?

Graham's invitation to the wedding of the decade was implied when Taylor appeared on The Graham Norton Show last year.

Asking if her wedding was taking place in 2026, the Ophelia hitmaker wrote: "Oh, you'll know." Following up, Graham continued: "So you're going big?" After which, Taylor extended the invite: "I was just meaning, I was going to invite you to it," which encouraged cheers from the audience.

© The Sun Graham's invitation came when she appeared on the show last year

Graham, who pretended to be overwhelmed by the 'invite', replied: 'I've got to go! If you're inviting me, it's very big."

"It's huge!" Taylor replied while Graham pretended to hold up a pair of binoculars and joked, "I think I can see Taylor!"

© The Sun Appearing on the show, Taylor confessed the wedding is going to be big!

What do we know about the wedding?

Other than her wedding, being set to take place in the summer, the details of Taylor's big day are being kept highly under wraps. The speculation station is very much in service, with many reports suggesting that the 14-time Grammy-winning popstar will tie the knot in Rhode Island.

She owns a home in the Watch Hill neighbourhood of Westerly, known as Holiday House, which she purchased in 2013 for $17.75 million. Taylor has written about the location in 2020, her song, The Last Great American Dynasty, mentioned the life of the home’s original owner, the oil heiress Rebekah Harkness and Taylor has held her annual 4th July party at the estate.

© NBC Taylor was one of Lena's bridesmaids

As for details of the bridal party, nothing has been confirmed, but Taylor has been a bridesmaid for Lena Dunham and her childhood friends Britany LaManna and Abigail Anderson Berard.

Meanwhile, Travis was a groomsman for his teammate Patrick Mahomes in 2022 and served as best man in his brother Jason’s 2018 wedding.

Talking about his chances of returning the favour, Travis said on the Bussin with the Boys Podcast: "Hopefully, I'm the best man. We'll see," in September last year. He added, "Trav has a lot of friends, I'm just hoping to get the opportunity."