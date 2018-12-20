WATCH: Lee Ryan spills the beans on getting a little too merry at the Strictly wrap party We've all been there Lee!

The Christmas countdown is coming to a close, with just five days to go until the big day. And Blue singer Lee Ryan knows only too well what it's like to wake up after the work Christmas party, having got a little too merry himself at the recent wrap party on Strictly Come Dancing. Talking to HELLO!, the singer opened up about the prospect of drinking too much and having to face colleagues the next day. "This was me at the Strictly final recently, when I said 'I am just going to have one', and the next day I woke up, and you know you have that moment where you are like 'really', and you just shudder," he said. Lee also admitted that he isn’t a fan of giving Christmas cards – or birthday cards for that matter. "I am not into Christmas cards or birthday cards, I think it's a generation thing. I think a text will suffice, it's fine," he admitted. However, Lee is still very much into the spirit of Christmas, with the Muppets Christmas Carol being his favourite film, while cooking a perfect Christmas dinner is also no problem for the dad-of-one. "I can throw down a Christmas dinner," he said confidently. Dinner at Lee's then?

Lee is playing Aladdin at Wimbledon Theatre until 6 January

Scroll down for video: