Lily Allen splits from boyfriend of three years Daniel Lawrence

Lily Allen has revealed that she is single for the first time in three years after calling it quits with her boyfriend, Daniel Lawrence. Chatting on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, the Alfie singer spoke candidly about what went wrong in their relationship, explaining: "I’m single, for the first time since I was about 15. I've just come back from a tour in America, which is where I was when things went wrong with [ex-husband] Sam, and the same thing happened in my current relationship. I mean, I didn’t take lots of drugs and have lots of sex with other people. I just became very lost."

Lily confirmed that she has split from her boyfriend

She continued: "I’ve... had like the worst week. We’ve been broken up for about three weeks. It's been bad news after bad news and the fact that I haven’t called him and been like, ‘Can you come round for a cuddle?’ is big for me. Ordinarily, when things get difficult I do need to have somebody around to share these problems with. The fact that I’m dealing with them on my own means I’m growing up!"

Although Daniel has yet to comment on the break-up, he took to Instagram in early January to reflect on 2018, and made no mention of his relationship, instead writing: "Like many 2018 wasn’t my best one but towards the end of it i stopped trying and started sowing a few seeds that are going to come to life later this year. New friends, business partners and collaborators; Nice of you to join the team - Organic Always. Old and long standing ones... Still got love for ya and thanks for riding with me even though I’m a difficult dude to work out sometimes. To everyone else. I wish you all the best in 2019."

